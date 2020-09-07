After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for coronavirus

New Delhi: Malaika Arora on Monday confirmed she has tested positive for the coronavirus. In an Instagram post, Malaika said she is asymptomatic and will be quarantined at home. Earlier on Sunday, her actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor revealed that he is COVID-19 positive.

"Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love," Malaika posted on Instagram.

Hours after Arjun opened up about his coronavirus diagnosis, it was reported that Malaika has also testes positive for the virus. However, she confirmed the news only on Monday.

In his social media post, Arjun wrote, "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus."

On the work front, both Arjun and Malaika had resumed their respective shoots. While Arjun was shooting for his forthcoming film with Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika returned to the sets of 'India's Best Dancer' as a judge.