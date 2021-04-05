हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vicky Kaushal

After Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal tests COVID positive

Vicky Kaushal  took to Instagram on Monday (April 5) to share that he has been tested positive for COVID-19.

After Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal tests COVID positive
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The second wave of COVID-19 has hit India and the state of Maharashtra is the worst affected. Various Bollywood stars who had resumed shooting after relaxation in lockdown are now contracting the virus.

Actor Vicky Kaushal is the latest celebrity to have been diagnosed with coronavirus. The ‘Raazi’ actor took to Instagram on Monday (April 5) to share that he has been tested positive for COVID-19.

“Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe,” read the actors post.

Earlier today, actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is working with Vicky Kaushal in their upcoming film Mr Lele by director Shashank Khaitan, also shared on her Instagram that she has tested COVID positive.

Urging her followers to not take the current pandemic situation lightly, the Badhaai Do actress wrote, “Please don’t take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care, I have contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour.” 

She also revealed that “Steam, Vit-C, Food and a Happy Mood” are helping her in her recovery.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi (@bhumipednekar)

Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh are some other Bollywood celebrities who have tested positive in the second wave of the virus. 

India is witnessing a worrying spike in the number of Coronavirus cases in the country. On Sunday (April 4) there was the biggest-ever daily surge in the number of cases reported reaching more than 1 lakh. Of which a staggering 57,074 cases came from the state of Maharashtra alone.

