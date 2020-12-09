After 'biggini shoot', Yashraj Mukhate drops Shehnaaz Gill's viral video on 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' with bhangra beats - Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Remember the famous 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' and 'Biggini Shoot' videos? Well, the creative genius behind these hilarious meme videos, Yashraj Mukhate is back with yet another fun video, this time featuring 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.

Shehnaaz fans are loving it and #TuadaKuttaTommy is already trending big time on Twitter. Yashraj used a clipping from 'Bigg Boss 13' and mixed it with Shah Rukh Khan's beating the dhol from Mohabbatein. You simply can't miss it.

Watch viral video here: 

Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry with winner Sidharth Shukla was the highlight of the season and still remains most-talked about. Together, they recently featured in a music video 'Shona Shona' by Tony and Neha Kakkar.

Yashraj Mukhate has made several hilarious videos which gave caught the fancy of netizens. In fact, his 'Biggini Shoot' video which cracked up the internet and Taapsee Pannu loved it too. And that explains why the Pannus tried their own version of it in the Maldives which went viral. 

 

