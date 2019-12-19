After dinner date at Bastian, Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff drive back together –Pics

New Delhi: The stunning duo of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have never really admitted to dating each other yet they are often spotted hanging out together. The rumoured couple was recently papped at their favourite restaurant in Bandra—Bastian.

The fab-looking stars were clicked coming out from the top hot spot in town and noticed the paps on duty. Some fans even urged the stars for a selfie. Dressed in her favourite athleisure wear, Disha looked sensational in a light pink outfit while Tiger played safe in black.

Check out their photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Disha and Tiger drove back together in the same car.

Fans adore this couple which was last seen together in 'Baaghi 2'. The film was a huge success and received a warm response from the viewers. Tiger's last release 'War' with Hrithik Roshan too has proved to be a blockbuster venture and the actor is now prepping up for 'Baaghi 3' with Shraddha Kapoor.

Both Tiger and Disha share their passion for fitness and spend most of their time at the gym. Their social media posts receive a thunderous response from followers who eagerly wait for it.