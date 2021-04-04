After facing COVID side-effects, Kartik Aaryan awaits test report, shares photo with kitten

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has shared a picture with a kitten as he is waiting for his COVID-19 test results.

Kartik posted a picture on Instagram this Sunday. He shared an old picture posing with a kitten. In the image, he is seen dressed in a red T-shirt paired with grey sweatpants. A kitten is seen sitting next to him.

"Waiting for my report," wrote Kartik along with a cat emoji and a plus and minus sign. The actor also took to his Instagram story and shared a selfie writing, "Report aarai hai thode time mein. Kya lagta hai? (My report will be here soon. What do you think?)" He asked his fans to vote whether he will be positive again or negative.

Kartik had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22.

On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' where he features alongside actors Tabu and Kiara Advani.

The film is a follow-up to the 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' and is slated to hit the theatres in November this year. Kartik would also be seen in the film "Dhamaka" which would be released on OTT.