हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

After facing COVID side-effects, Kartik Aaryan awaits test report, shares photo with kitten

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, is awaiting the result of his COVID-19 test. The actor has asked his fans to vote whether he will be positive again or negative. 

After facing COVID side-effects, Kartik Aaryan awaits test report, shares photo with kitten
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has shared a picture with a kitten as he is waiting for his COVID-19 test results.

Kartik posted a picture on Instagram this Sunday. He shared an old picture posing with a kitten. In the image, he is seen dressed in a red T-shirt paired with grey sweatpants. A kitten is seen sitting next to him.

"Waiting for my report," wrote Kartik along with a cat emoji and a plus and minus sign. The actor also took to his Instagram story and shared a selfie writing, "Report aarai hai thode time mein. Kya lagta hai? (My report will be here soon. What do you think?)" He asked his fans to vote whether he will be positive again or negative. 

Kartik had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22.

On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' where he features alongside actors Tabu and Kiara Advani.

The film is a follow-up to the 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' and is slated to hit the theatres in November this year. Kartik would also be seen in the film "Dhamaka" which would be released on OTT.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kartik AaryanKartik Aaryan photosCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Janhvi Kapoor shares glimpses of New York City outing with sister Khushi Kapoor

Must Watch

PT16M35S

Nandigram: EC's reply to Mamata, 'complaint of violence and bullying of voters wrong'