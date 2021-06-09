हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

After Maharashtra govt allows production activities, Amitabh Bachchan all set to resume shooting for ‘GoodBye’

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be soon making a comeback on the sets of his upcoming film ‘GoodBye.’

The update has been shared by the Shahenshah in his latest blog and also seemed happy after seeing a decline in the number of COVID cases in Delhi and Mumbai. 

Expressing his happiness, he wrote, “Maharashtra and Delhi seem to be in better shape .. the digits show a graph that slopes down and the release of the orders to relax some of the stringent measures has taken shape .. selected movements are permitted, but the precautions must be observed .. mask, distance, vaccinations, washing .. all to be in place ..” 

Sharing details about the shooting of the film, Big B wrote, “My own entire shooting unit, that shall be starting work on my film ‘GoodBye’ in a few, have all been vaccinated by the Production, and extreme precautions are in place to maintain precaution ..”

Describing about the precautionary measures, he shared, “Every set room is sanitised after every short break and they that report for work are tested before they can enter the studio .. and every other day random tests are done ; the infected blocked and sent home or to Hospital, immediately ..” 

Recently, the actor took to his Twitter and reminded netizens that they should not be lax about COVID protocols even if restrictions are being eased. The veteran actor also shared his prayers for those who are suffering.

 

