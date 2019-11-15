After Rahul Bose, Shekhar Ravjianii shares his 'eggxorbitant meal’ bill- See inside

New Delhi: After Rahul Bose shared a picture of two bananas costing Rs 442 at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh, music composer Shekhar Ravjianii has shared a picture of his 'eggxorbitant meal’ comprising of three boiled eggs but costing more than a buffet at a five-star hotel in Ahmedabad.

Sharing the picture of the bill on Twitter, Shekhar wrote, "Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites???

That was an Eggxorbitant meal."

That was an Eggxorbitant meal pic.twitter.com/YJwHlBVoiR — Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) November 14, 2019

Twitterati swamped his comment box with hilarious memes but singer Harshdeep Kaur had a valid question to ask. Commenting under post, Kaur wrote, "Order dene se pehle menu nhi dekhte aap."

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

Earlier in July, actor Rahul Bose called out the five-star hotels for their unreasonable pricing. Sharing a video on Twitter, he had written, "You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings."