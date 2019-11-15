close

shekhar ravjianii

After Rahul Bose, Shekhar Ravjianii shares his 'eggxorbitant meal’ bill- See inside

After Rahul Bose shared a picture of two bananas costing Rs 442 at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh, music composer Shekhar Ravjianii has shared a picture of his 'eggxorbitant meal’ comprising of three boiled eggs but costing more than a buffet at a five-star hotel in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi: After Rahul Bose shared a picture of two bananas costing Rs 442 at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh, music composer Shekhar Ravjianii has shared a picture of his 'eggxorbitant meal’ comprising of three boiled eggs but costing more than a buffet at a five-star hotel in Ahmedabad.

Sharing the picture of the bill on Twitter, Shekhar wrote, "Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites??? 
That was an Eggxorbitant meal."

Twitterati swamped his comment box with hilarious memes but singer Harshdeep Kaur had a valid question to ask. Commenting under post, Kaur wrote, "Order dene se pehle menu nhi dekhte aap."

Earlier in July, actor Rahul Bose called out the five-star hotels for their unreasonable pricing. Sharing a video on Twitter, he had written, "You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings."

