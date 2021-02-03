हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rihanna

After Rihanna tweets on Indian farmers' protest, Diljit Dosanjh releases new song titled 'RiRi'- Watch

Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh not only shared her picture as his Insta story but also released a full song on RiRi. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded to the recent comments made by foreign individuals and entities on the ongoing farmers’ protests. 

New Delhi: After international sensation, Rihanna tweeted on Indian farmers' protest, she became a top trend on Twitter. The buzz maker invited global attention with many reacting to her post. 

Soon afterwards, Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh not only shared her picture as his Insta story but also released a full song on RiRi.

Watch Diljit Dosanjh's 'RiRi' song here: 

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded to the recent comments made by foreign individuals and entities on the ongoing farmers’ protests. 

Here's the full statement: 

The Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector. These reforms give expanded market access and provided greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming.

A very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservations about these reforms. Respecting the sentiments of the protestors, the Government of India has initiated a series of talks with their representatives. Union Ministers have been part of the negotiations, and eleven rounds of talks have already been held. The Government has even offered to keep the laws on hold, an offer iterated by no less than the Prime Minister of India.

Yet, it is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26, India’s Republic Day. A cherished national commemoration, the anniversary of the inauguration of the Constitution of India, was besmirched, and violence and vandalism took place in the Indian capital.

Some of these vested interest groups have also tried to mobilise international support against India. Instigated by such fringe elements, Mahatma Gandhi statues have been desecrated in parts of the world. This is extremely disturbing for India and for civilised society everywhere.

Indian police forces have handled these protests with utmost restraint. It may be noted that hundreds of men and women serving in the police have been physically attacked, and in some cases stabbed and seriously wounded.

We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the Government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse.

Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible."

 

