हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

After Sushant Singh Rajput's fans slam Ranveer Singh's latest ad, Bingo releases official statement

The food giant has issued an official statement denying any such motive behind the ad.

After Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s fans slam Ranveer Singh&#039;s latest ad, Bingo releases official statement
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A day after fans of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput seemed visibly upset with the latest ad commercial of Bingo starring Ranveer Singh, the food company has released an official statement. 

For the uninitiated, Bingo's latest commercial featuring Ranveer Singh got massive backlash on social media as fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput accused the former of mocking him. In the advertisement, Ranveer utters words like photon, algorithm and paradox which the fans related to science-aficionado Sushant. Here's what some of the tweets read: 

The food giant has issued an official statement denying any such motive behind the ad. According to DNA, Bingo's statement reads:

"A completely false, erroneous and mischievous message is being posted/circulated alleging that an advertisement of Bingo! is making fun of a late Bollywood celebrity.

Such kind of erroneous messages are knowingly spreading falsehoods. We request you to not fall prey to such mischievous posts. The recent Bingo! advertisement was shot more than a year ago in October 2019. It is being aired this year because of delay in the launch of Bingo! Mad Angles Cheese Nachos and Bingo! Mad Angles Pizza due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Social media was flooded with #BoycottBingo hashtag trending all day. 

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. 

 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputRanveer SinghBingoBoycott Bingochips
Next
Story

After Priyanka Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana, Boman Irani and Darasing Khurana roots for UNICEF World Children’s Day
  • 90,04,365Confirmed
  • 1,32,162Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M22S

PM Modi tweets and praised security forces for their courage