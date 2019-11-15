After Tirupati, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone seek blessings at Golden Temple on first anniversary

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have completed one year of marital bliss. Instead of a flashy anniversary celebration, the couple chose to celebrate their first anniversary in a very spiritual way. The couple headed to Tirupathi on November 14 to seek Lord Venkateswara's blessings and now the first pictures of Ranveer and Deepika at Amritsar's Golden Temple has surfaced on social media.

Deepika and Ranveer look royal at Amritsar's Golden temple in the pictures shared by a fan club. While Ranveer is seen in a floral kurta pyjama, Deepika looks straight out of a fairytale in a maroon salwar kameez. Both of them have covered their heads with matching cloths and are seen taking the Prashad in their hands.

The power couple tied the knot on November 14 at Italy's Lake Como. They had a private ceremony and their marriage solemnised as per Konkani and Sindhi rituals.

Ranveer-Deepika threw three lavish reception parties for their friends and relatives in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

On the work front, DeepVeer will share screen space in Kabir Khan's '83. Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev in the sports drama while Deepika will step into the shoes of Romi Dev, his wife.