Ahan Shetty's debut movie goes on floors

New Delhi: Classic B-Town actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty's maiden movie has gone on the floors. The young and dashing Ahan will be seen sharing the screen space with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' actress Tara Sutaria.

Ahan is making his debut in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster 'RX100'. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote: “Ahan Shetty - son of Suniel Shetty - begins his journey in #Hindi films... His debut film - the #Hindi adaptation of #Telugu film #RX100 - begins filming today at a South Mumbai theatre... Costars Tara Sutaria... Directed by Milan Luthria... Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.”

The yet-to-be-titled venture is being helmed by Milan Luthria and will be backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The Telugu original released in 2018. It was written and directed by Ajay Bhupathi. The actioner featured Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in lead roles. Actors such as Rao Ramesh and Ramki played pivotal parts in the romantic drama.

Tara made her debut in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' along with Ananya Panday. Tiger Shroff played the lead in the sequel which was helmed by Punit Malhotra.

