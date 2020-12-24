Ahead of her Christmas wedding to Zaid Darbar, Gauahar Khan drops mehendi pictures; see here

New Delhi: Model-actress Gauahar Khan is all set to tie the knot with her beau Zaid Darbar on Christmas (December 25). Celebrating the wedding festivities, the actress took to Instagram to post pictures from her Mehendi ceremony on Thursday (December 24). Needless to say, Gauahar looked radiant in the pictures.

For her mehendi, she chose a yellow suit with zari work on dupatta. Flaunting her mehendi in the post, Gauahar wrote, “Mehendi ki raat aayi! Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I'm wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn't make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It’s so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day.This is for you Asabhai and @sabreen.a.jan.”

Have a look at the bride:

Meanwhile, the ‘Bigg Boss’ star also posted pictures with Zaid, in which both are seen dressed in ethnic. Zaid has Gauahar in his arms while both share a loving smile. Sharing the post, the bride wrote, “Writing our love story on each other's hearts forever with the blessings of our family and friends and above all Allah.”

The wedding ceremony will be a close-knit affair in view of the protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gauahar and Zaid had a lockdown love story and recently revealed their plans to get married. Zaid is a choreographer, influencer and son of music composer Ismail Darbar. Besides being an actress, Gauahar is also a dancer and known TV face with ‘Bigg Boss’.