Aishwarya, Aaradhya will be home-quarantined, me and father will remain at hospital, tweets Abhishek Bachchan

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital where he is being treated for coronavirus COVID-19, shared an update on his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, who also tested positive on Sunday (July 12).

The 44-year-old actor informed that while his wife and daughter will be home-quarantined, his mother Jaya Bachchan, who has tested negative, will be under self-isolation. The actor also wrote that he and his father are still in the hospital and will remain there until doctors decide otherwise. The statement from the actor came amid speculation that he has been discharged from the hospital.

"Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and is doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers," Abhishek tweeted along with a folded hand emoji.

"My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!," he wrote in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, BMC officials sealed all four bungalows of Bachchans — Jalsa, Prateeksha, Vatsa and Janak. A sanitation drive was also carried out at Jalsa where the family lives. The Juhu bungalow was already declared a containment zone and no one is now allowed to enter or exit the area.

The BMC also conduct contact tracing among all staff members, and at least 30 people were identified as high risk contacts. Total 16 people including guards and staff from Bachchan family have been tested, reports of which will come out on July 13.

Amitabh's wife Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for the virus and so has the couple's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Agastya and Navya Naveli. Shweta is married to Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda. She, Agastya and Navya have been living with Bachchans since the lockdown was imposed.