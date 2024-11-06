Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is A Control Freak; Say Netizens As An Old Video Of Aaradhya Bachchan Goes Viral

Recently, an old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrating her daughter Aaradhya’s birthday resurfaced, sparking comments from netizens who felt Aishwarya seemed overly controlling. In the clip, Aishwarya is seen guiding Aaradhya while blowing out birthday candles, which some viewers interpreted as restrictive, leading them to call her a “control freak.”

This video led to a mix of reactions online, with some commenters suggesting that Aishwarya should let Aaradhya have more freedom during such moments.

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being called a control freak due to this reason.

Aishwarya, known for her protective nature towards her daughter, has often been in the spotlight for her parenting style, with people frequently weighing in on how she handles public moments with Aaradhya. Many even thought that Aishwarya deliberately avoided Jaya Bachchan who was standing on the side and a bit far away from Aaradhya despite being her grandmother.

Abhishek Bachchan and the entire Bachchan family ignore wishing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan her 51st birthday sparking rift rumours all over again.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s recent birthday sparked rumours of a rift with the Bachchan family due to the noticeable absence of public birthday wishes from her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, as well as other family members. Typically, Abhishek has shared posts celebrating her birthday in the past, which made this silence more conspicuous and led to widespread speculation among fans. This isn’t the first time rumours of tension between Aishwarya and Abhishek have emerged; they have circulated previously, often sparked by unconfirmed reports of family dynamics or solo appearances by Aishwarya at events.

Despite these speculations, Aishwarya’s fans continued to shower her with messages, celebrating her 51st birthday and her impact on Indian cinema.