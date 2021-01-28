हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pic from Mani Ratnam film 'Ponniyin Selvan' sets goes viral!

Ponniyin Selvan is a Tamil period drama, which is written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions.  Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan&#039;s pic from Mani Ratnam film &#039;Ponniyin Selvan&#039; sets goes viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Hailed as one of the most beautiful women in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has reportedly begun shooting for her next big venture. The actress will be seen in ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam's ambitious project titled 'Ponniyin Selvan'. 

Recently, actress Arushima Varshney, who is also playing a role in the film, took to her social media handle and shared a picture of Aishwarya Rai in her car on 'Ponniyin Selvan' film sets. As soon as she dropped the picture, it went viral on the internet. 

She captioned the photo: I couldn't take my eyes off of you on the set @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb mam  #aftershoot #ponniyinselvan #movie #aishwaryarai #ramojifilmcity #delighted #beyourself #lovemywork @aishwaryaxx #aishwaryaraifans

Ponniyin Selvan is a Tamil period drama, written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions.  Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam. 

The historical drama features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles. 

The film's music is being composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period based fictional novel of the same name.

