NewsLifestylePeople
AISHWARYA RAI TROLLED

Aishwarya BRUTALLY trolled at Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch, haters point 'kuch zyada he botox'

Aishwarya Rai trolled: The actress plays queen Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan: I and her presence in the trailer is simply mind-blowing. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 02:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Aishwarya BRUTALLY trolled at Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch, haters point 'kuch zyada he botox'

New Delhi: The very stunning former Miss World and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently present at the grand trailer launch of her upcoming venture Ponniyin Selvan I by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The ambitious project is a period film and has a starry ensemble cast of actors in the movie. 

AISHWARYA RAI MASSIVELY TROLLED

While fans were excited about the much-awaited Ponniyin Selvan (PS-1) trailer, haters couldn't stop commenting on Aishwarya Rai's looks. She pulled off a desi look with a black Anarkali kurta with churidaar, looking absolutely gorgeous. As fans were smitten by her beauty, there were a few trolls who took a jibe on her looks by calling her 'fake' or 'too much botox used'. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Celeb Tadka (@celeb_tadka)

Several fan pages shared the actress's photos from the Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch event. 

MANI RATNAM'S PONNIYIN SELVAN 1 TRAILER

On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I after a long time. Besides her, the film also stars Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.

Aishwarya plays queen Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan: I and her presence in the trailer is simply mind-blowing. 

Mani Ratnam's period drama is a two-part magnum opus. The film is a Tamil period drama, written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam. 

 

Live Tv

aishwarya rai trolledAishwarya RaiAishwarya Rai BachchanPonniyin Selvan trailerPonniyin SelvanMani Ratnamaishwarya rao botoxaishwarya rai news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Main Sponsor of Madrasas exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Funny DNA test of India's defeat
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Japan's Shoji Morimoto
DNA Video
DNA: Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'mass murder' of 3 women masquerading as witches
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 7, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?