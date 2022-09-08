New Delhi: The very stunning former Miss World and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently present at the grand trailer launch of her upcoming venture Ponniyin Selvan I by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The ambitious project is a period film and has a starry ensemble cast of actors in the movie.

AISHWARYA RAI MASSIVELY TROLLED

While fans were excited about the much-awaited Ponniyin Selvan (PS-1) trailer, haters couldn't stop commenting on Aishwarya Rai's looks. She pulled off a desi look with a black Anarkali kurta with churidaar, looking absolutely gorgeous. As fans were smitten by her beauty, there were a few trolls who took a jibe on her looks by calling her 'fake' or 'too much botox used'.

Several fan pages shared the actress's photos from the Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch event.

MANI RATNAM'S PONNIYIN SELVAN 1 TRAILER

On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I after a long time. Besides her, the film also stars Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.

Aishwarya plays queen Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan: I and her presence in the trailer is simply mind-blowing.

Mani Ratnam's period drama is a two-part magnum opus. The film is a Tamil period drama, written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam.