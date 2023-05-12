Aishwarya Rai's Blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan 2 Staggering Fee Amount Will Leave Your Jaws On The Floor: Report

New Delhi: One of the most beautiful actresses in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently won over her fans once again with her powerful performance in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus - Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS 2). The larger-than-life drama had an ensemble star cast, massive sets and exquisite traditional jewellery which swept the audiences off their feet. The film featured actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala. Aishwarya Lekshmi and Jayam Ravi played pivotal parts.

AISHWARYA RAI FEE IN PONNIYIN SELVAN 2

As the movie earned over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide Box Office a few days back, reports about Aishwarya Rai and other star cast members' fees have been doing the rounds on the internet. According to the Financial Express report, Aishwarya charged a staggering Rs 10 crore for her role as Queen Nandini in PS 2. Also, Chiyaan Vikram - the lead star reportedly took home a whopping Rs 12 crore.

Both remain the highest-paid stars from Ponniyin Selvan 2 star cast.

PONNIYIN SELVAN 2 PLOT

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is set in 10th century Thanjavur, with the Chola dynasty emperor Sundara Chozhar and his sons Aditya Karikalan (played by Chiyaan Vikram) and Ponniyin Selvan (played by Jayam Ravi) aspiring to expand their kingdom. With PS-1 being a national hit, viewers and fans can't wait for the blockbuster to hit theatres soon.

Jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the period drama is directed by Mani Ratnam and music composed by AR Rahman. PS-2 has released worldwide on April 28, 2023, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages respectively.