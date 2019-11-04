Aishwarya Rai's manager undergoes skin grafting after sustaining burn injuries at Bachchan Diwali bash

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager Archana Sadanand, who had sustained burn injuries at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash, has undergone skin grafting surgery at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

As per reports, Archana sustained 15 per cent burns when her lehenga caught fire at the Bachchan's Diwali bash at their residence Jalsa.

“The patient has undergone skin grafting of the right lower limb. Skin from the left leg was used for grafting yesterday. The burn in the upper limb area is of the first degree for which conservative treatment is being given. Archana is currently stable and will need to stay at the hospital for over a week,” the source said.

Archana's lehenga had reportedly caught fire at the bash. However, Aishwarya and Shah Rukh Khan jumped to her rescue. Aish ripped the burnt piece while Shah Rukh rushed to souse the fire with his jacket and sustained minor injuries.

“Post the surgical procedure, Archana will remain immobile for a few days, as the graft needs to heal. The wound will be evaluated a week from now, " the source told the daily.

Salman also hailed Shah Rukh's actions and dedicated a post to him on Instagram. He wrote, "Hero woh hota hai jo aag mein kood kar, use bujha kar, jaan bachata hai."