Ajay Devgn congratulates Abhishek Bachchan for completing 20 years in Bollywood

New Delhi: As actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to make his web-series debut after completing 20 years in Bollywood, his friend and fellow actor Ajay Devgn congratulated him for the milestone. Devgn took to Twitter to share the trailer of Bachchan`s debut web-series - `Breathe: Into The Shadows` - and penned down a short congratulatory note along with it.

"Congratulations Abhishek on your 20-year run in cinema. It`s been an interesting journey. I`m sure there are many more milestones to come," posted Devgn.

He also wished his `Yuva` co-star for his "web-debut" and said that he was impressed with the trailer of the show.

"And, best wishes on your web-debut in Breathe. Looks promising @juniorbachchan," Devgn`s tweet further read.

The `Singham` actor also posted a picture of himself with his `Zameen` co-star on Instagram and captioned it with the same note.

Abhishek Bachchan completed 20 years in Bollywood on Monday with his debut flick `Refugee` clocking in 20 years.