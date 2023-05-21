Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Devgan Rocks A Black Dress, Parties With BFF Orry At London Club

New Delhi: Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan often hits the headlines for her glam fashionable outings. While the 20-year-old is currently studying International Hospitality at an institute in Singapore, she is often seen in the company of her BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. The star kid, who is currently in London, was once spotted partying with Orry and her gal pals.

Whil Nysa has kept her Instagram account private, Orry has shared a string of photos from the fun night out on his IG account and they are now going viral on the internet. Nysa, who is known for her immaculate sense of style, certainly understands how to turn heads with her appearance. The girl was undoubtedly the show stealer last night as she turned up in black strappy outfit, looking fabulous as ever.

Orry, on the other hand, was seen in a printed satin unbuttoned shirt, offering a fresh and experimental look. Take a look at their photos below:

Nysa Devgan Corrects Paps On Calling Her Name Wrong

Nysa is Ajay Devgn and Kajol's elder child. They also have a son named Yug Devgan. A few days back, Nysa was seen correcting paps on calling her name wrong. She said, 'Mera Naam Nysa (pronounced as in Nisa) Hai'. Soon after that, some even started calling her Nisha, Neesha, Nysa and it continued for a while till she smiled and left. She was snapped outside a high-end restaurant in Mumbai by paps who continuously called her name for pictures and a seemingly miffed Nysa had to correct them with the pronunciation.



Nysa's Popularity On Social Media

Nysa has several pages dedicated to her on social media. She has not yet made her entry into the showbiz world and yet netizens wanna know more about her. Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.