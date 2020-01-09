हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn's picture with Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls for a freeze frame!

Saif Ali Khan plays Uday Bhan and looks impressive as a powerful antagonist.

Ajay Devgn&#039;s picture with Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls for a freeze frame!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood and cricket—the uniting religion in our country, captioned superstar Ajay Devgn who happened to meet Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently. The intense-looking actor shared the picture-perfect photo on his social media handle.

Ajay posted the picture on Twitter and Instagram. Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cricket and Films ... the uniting religion of our country @mahi7781

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on

On the work front, Ajay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. The film features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, Kajol plays on-screen wife Savitribai Malusare.

Saif Ali Khan plays Uday Bhan and looks impressive as a powerful antagonist.

Sharad Kelkar plays a towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looking majestic in his part. The film will be hitting the screens on January 10, 2020.

Ajay and Kajol fans are excited to watch the real-life couple together on-screen after a long time.

The movie will be clashing with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'.

 

Tags:
Ajay DevgnMahendra Singh DhoniMS DhoniTanhaji
Next
Story

Derek O'Brien gifts tickets of Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' to colleagues

Must Watch

PT2M10S

Why encroachment of jungles in Delhi?