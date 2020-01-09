Ajay Devgn's picture with Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls for a freeze frame!

New Delhi: Bollywood and cricket—the uniting religion in our country, captioned superstar Ajay Devgn who happened to meet Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently. The intense-looking actor shared the picture-perfect photo on his social media handle.

Ajay posted the picture on Twitter and Instagram. Check it out:

On the work front, Ajay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. The film features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, Kajol plays on-screen wife Savitribai Malusare.

Saif Ali Khan plays Uday Bhan and looks impressive as a powerful antagonist.

Sharad Kelkar plays a towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looking majestic in his part. The film will be hitting the screens on January 10, 2020.

Ajay and Kajol fans are excited to watch the real-life couple together on-screen after a long time.

The movie will be clashing with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'.