Akshay Kumar has a frog situation involving his phone- See post

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar is an actor of mass appeal, who enjoys a huge fan-following on social media as well as in real life. The actor often shares glimpses from his movie sets including fellow cast and crew. However, in this particular photo shared by the actor, he found an animal to grace his post.

In the photo shared by Akshay on Saturday (January 2), he is unable to charge his phone due to a tiny obstacle- a frog. Captioning the post, Akshay wrote on Instagram, “Was just looking to charge my phone but seems like I’ll have to look elsewhere. This one is clearly occupied.”

Have a look at Akshay’s post:

The post left his fans in splits and many dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, the ‘Welcome’ actor also shared a video of the “inaugural of Mumbai Police’s self balancing vehicles of Freego to patrol our promenade at Worli and Carter Road”. Akshay can be seen standing on the stage alongside Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray.

On the work front, Akshay recently wrapped up shooting for Anand L. Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re' in Agra. His pictures dressed as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, twirling, with the Taj Mahal in the background had also gone viral. Akshay also has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ and Farhad Samji’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ in the pipeline.