Akshay Kumar is a superstar, says 'BellBottom' co-star Vaani Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor has some plum deals in her kitty. She signed Bellbottom opposite superstar Akshay Kumar. The gorgeous actress has obviously been bowled over by Akshay as she says the macho hero can pull off any role, any genre with the utmost ease.

Vaani says, “For me, Akshay sir is a superstar in every possible way. He is such an enthralling actor and I am only grateful to be sharing screen space with him. He is so fascinating as an actor. He can pull off action, comedy, romance, thriller, and be the best in everything. Akshay Kumar can ace any genre! He is so talented and experienced and one can only observe and learn from him all the time.”

The actress adds, “For me, it’s the sheer joy of sharing screen space with him and getting to work at least once in my life with him. The experience has been so lovely. He couldn't have been more kinder and wonderful than he was. He is somebody who is very friendly on set. I am someone who would otherwise go back to my hotel room and not interact too much because I like being in my own space but he is someone who ensured that we all sit together and have lunches/dinners and get to know each other and be very involved like a close-knit family. I cherish this a lot because we were like a family on Bellbottom.”

Vaani is currently in Chandigarh shooting her next with Ayushmann Khurrana titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.