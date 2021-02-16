Akshay Kumar remembers Kesari co-star Sandeep Nahar, calls life ‘unpredictable’

New Delhi: Actor Akshay Kumar expressed condolence at the death of his ‘Kesari’ co-star Sandeep Nahar and remembered him as a ‘smiling young man passionate for food’.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (February 16), Akshay Kumar shared a picture of Sandeep from ‘Kesari’ and wrote, “Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul.”

Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul pic.twitter.com/sHPTvzLYoQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2021

Sandeep Nahar, who also acted in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', allegedly died by suicide on Monday.

The late actor had posted a video on Facebook, hours before his death, and left behind a suicide note alleging strained relationship. In the 9-minute-long video, he reportedly discussed battling issues in professional life as well as his personal turmoil.

As per PTI, Nahar, who was in his 30s, was found unconscious at his flat in suburban Goregaon by his wife Kanchan and friends who took him to SVR Hospital, where the actor was declared dead on arrival.

Sandeep hailed from Chandigarh where he completed his graduation and came to Mumbai to act in the movies, an India.com report stated.