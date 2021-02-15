हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sandeep Nahar

Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni co-star, actor Sandeep Nahar, allegedly dies by suicide

Actor Sandeep Nahar posted a suicide note video on Facebook hours before allegedly taking away his own life. Sandeep was found hanging at his residence in Goregaon West. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Pic courtesy: Instagram/Sandeep Nahar

Mumbai: Actor Sandeep Nahar, who was seen alongside late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and with Akshay Kumar in 'Kesari', has allegedly died by suicide on Monday (February 15, 2021).

The actor before his suicide had posted a long post along with a video on his Facebook page, in which he is talking about dying by suicide. Sandeep was reportedly found hanging at his residence in Mumbai's Goregaon West. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“Actor Sandeep Nahar dies allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Goregaon area. Case lodged, matter being probed," ANI news agency quoted Mumbai Police as saying.

This is to be noted that earlier in 2020, Sandeep Nahar's 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput had also died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

 

