Sandeep Nahar

Hours after posting disturbing video on Facebook, Dhoni actor Sandeep Nahar dies by suicide, leaves behind a note alleging trouble in personal life

The late actor, who was in his 30s and featured in films like Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni biopic, was found unconscious at his flat in suburban Goregaon in the evening by his wife Kanchan and friends who took him to SVR Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, a police official told PTI.

Hours after posting disturbing video on Facebook, Dhoni actor Sandeep Nahar dies by suicide, leaves behind a note alleging trouble in personal life
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' actor, Sandeep Nahar allegedly died by suicide. On February 15, the unfortunate news broke after the actor posted a disturbing video on social media. 

Hours before his death, Sandeep Nahar posted a video on Facebook and left behind a note alleging strained relationship. He shared how he is having trouble in his personal life. 

The 9-minute long video has been removed from Facebook along with his last note. He reportedly also opened up on battling issues in professional life along with personal turmoil. 

The late actor, who was in his 30s and featured in films like Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni biopic, was found unconscious at his flat in suburban Goregaon in the evening by his wife Kanchan and friends who took him to SVR Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, a police official told PTI.

According to PTI, the police official said Sandeep Nahar probably made this video around three hours before his death. The official said they are awaiting postmortem report to understand the cause of Nahar's death and how he died.
In the "suicide note", purportedly written by Nahar, he mentioned about "politics" he faced in Bollywood, "unprofessional functioning and the lack of emotions in people working in the industry".

Further investigation is underway, the official added. 

May his soul rest in peace!

