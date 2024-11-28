Advertisement
ALAYA F

Alaya F Birthday Special: Steal the Spotlight With Style Inspiration From Her Stunning Wardrobe

Alaya F’s stunning wardrobe choices, from sequined sarees to embroidered lehengas, offer perfect inspiration for a chic and timeless wedding look this season.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2024, 11:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Alaya F Birthday Special: Steal the Spotlight With Style Inspiration From Her Stunning Wardrobe (Image: @alayaf/Instagram)

New Delhi: Alaya F has become one of Bollywood’s youngest and most stylish fashion icons, winning hearts not just with her acting but also her flawless wardrobe choices. Whether it’s traditional or contemporary, her ability to effortlessly pull off any look makes her a true trendsetter. As the wedding season approaches, Alaya’s chic and timeless fashion sense offers perfect inspiration for a stunning wedding look. Here’s how to take cues from Alaya F’s wardrobe and look your best at every celebration!

Alaya stunned in a pre-draped pink saree, featuring a unique sequin pattern and paired with a matching halter bralette adorned with dazzling stones and a plunging neckline. She kept her accessories minimal with tiny top earrings, making it a perfect glamorous yet subtle look.

In a breathtaking navy blue lehenga, Alaya turned heads with intricate paisley prints and delicate tonal threadwork. The net fabric gave the outfit an ethereal touch, making it an ideal choice for a wedding celebration.

Alaya embraced her inner “Indian Barbie” in a pink saree with a plunging V-neck blouse and a graceful pallu drape. Her shiny makeup, kohl-rimmed eyes, and nude lipstick completed this fresh and vibrant wedding look.

For a royal wedding look, Alaya wowed in a custom green saree featuring intricate beadwork along the borders. She paired it with an exquisite bead-detailed blouse and a heavy neckpiece, radiating glamour and luxury.

With these chic wardrobe picks, Alaya F proves she’s the ultimate style inspiration for this wedding season!

