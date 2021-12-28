Alia Bhatt and beau Ranbir Kapoor twin in hues of brown as they leave for New Year's vacay!

NEW DELHI: It’s that time of the year when most of the Bollywood celebrities leave the country for their annual vacation after their busy schedule.

Post Christmas all the celebs start leaving for the holidays to celebrate their New Year. Now the airports are filled with celebs flying away from Mumbai to their holiday destination.

Earlier in the day, rumoured celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has headed out of Mumbai to ring into the New Year together. The pictures of the duo arriving at the airport in stylish avatars have been going rounds on the internet.

And now Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off for their New Year's vacation to an undisclosed location.

For their latest outing, the couple chose to twin in different shades of brown and also posed for the paparazzi.

Recently, the lovebirds were spotted for a dinner date on the Christmas eve along with mom Neetu Kapoor and with their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

The duo will be next seen together in Brahmastra which will release on September 9, 2022.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia came close to each other on the sets of 'Brahmastra' and soon started dating. The two have been with each other since 2018 and rumour mills is abuzz with reports of them tying the knot the next year. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same.