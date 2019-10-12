Alia Bhatt misses mom Soni Razdan 'terribly', posts pic of hand-written note by her

New Delhi: Everybody needs their mommies and Alia Bhatt despite being a superstar is no different. The actress took to Instagram to express how terribly she is missing her mother and also posted a picture of a beautiful note written by Soni Razdan.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Alia wrote, "One of those days where I miss my mother terribly and find this by my bedside! #mothersjustknow."

On the work front, Alia has a number of interesting projects up her sleeve. She will be seen with her beau Ranbir Kapoor in 'Brahmastra'. The film also has megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role and is helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

Apart from Brahmastra, the actress is a part of include Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' and Karan Johar's magnum-opus 'Takht'.

Alia was also supposed to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah opposite Salman. However, due to creative differences between the director and Salman, the film got shelved.

