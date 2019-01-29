Alia Bhatt paid a whopping Rs 13 cr for her new flat?

New Delhi: Bollywood's most sought-after actress Alia Bhatt is planning on making some long-term investments, it seems. Well, the 'Raazi' star has reportedly purchased a new flat in posh Juhu locality in Mumbai.

Hey, but that's not the news. The real thing is that she paid double the amount for it. Yes! According to DNA, Alia paid Rs 13.11 crore for the 2,300 square feet apartment when the ready reckoner rate stands at Rs 7.86 crore. Alia's new purchase is reportedly on the first floor.

The actress is doing extremely well professionally and personally. Her love-life is making headlines as she is often seen hanging out with beau Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, the dashing duo walked-in together at the Mumbai Police Umang Awards 2019.

Also, she is busy promoting her upcoming venture 'Gully Boy' featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film is hitting the screens on February 14, Valentine's Day. Her dialogues from the Zoya Akhtar directorial have already gone viral on social media.

The actress will also be seen in 'Kalank' which has an ensemble star cast of Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.