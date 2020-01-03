Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor return to Mumbai after New Year-special vacation - See pics

New Delhi: Star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor flew back home on Friday morning after spending New Year with each other in an undisclosed location. Alia and Ranbir walked their way calmly till their car as they got papped incessantly as soon as they landed in Mumbai. Alia kept it casual in a beige and blue coloured jacket with matching pants and boots while Ranbir looked dapper in a basic black tee and denim.

Alia and Ranbir's close friend Ayan Mukerji, who had accompanied the couple for the vacation, was also spotted at the airport.

Welcome back, Alia and Ranbir.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On Thursday, Alia treated Instafam to a lovely picture of herself with Ranbir and Ayan from their vacation. In a selfie taken by Ayan during sunset, Ranbir is sandwiched between him and Alia. He poses cheerfully for the camera and Alia sports a smile in a pink outfit.

"Best boys (& good girl)," she captioned the photo. Take a look.

And, this is how Alia Bhatt welcomed the New Year.

Alia and Ranbir fell in love on the sets of their work-in-progress film 'Brahmastra', directed by Ayan. They haven't yet spoken openly about their relationship but are often spotted together on each other's family events and holidays.

Just recently, Alia joined Ranbir for the Kapoors' annual Christmas brunch. She also partied with Ranbir at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home ahead of Christmas.

On the work front, apart from 'Brahmastra', Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai' while Ranbir has 'Shamshera' in his kitty.