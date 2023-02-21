Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Gigantic Walk-In Closet in Their Rs 32 Cr Flat Will Shock You

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most popular, loved and adored couples in the industry. Their personal life is a hot topic always as they share minimal details and take over the internet. Today, Alia dropped a few pictures of herself from their walk-in closet and the internet is in love.

Alia shared pictures of her Dadasaheb Phalke International Festival Awards 2023 ceremony look. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a post featuring two pictures of her wearing a white saree and holding a hand fan, in the caption she wrote, "meet my friend - my fan"

Alia looks stunning in the pictures but we cannot take our eyes off the background, that is their walk-in closet.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor live in their Rs 32 crore apartment (as GQ magazine reported in 2021.) The actress revealed her walk-in closet which features a wall-mounted mirror with the perfect lighting, a wall dedicated to RK's shoes, and a cupboard for just jackets. The closet also featured numerous other cupboards.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor swept the Dadasaheb Phalke International film festival awards 2023, held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Monday. Alia won the best actress award for portraying the iconic character Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', while Ranbir was named the best actor for 'Brahmastra'.