Alia Bhatt, sisters Pooja and Shaheen create memories in Ooty

Ooty: Sisters Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are currently spending quality time together in this scenic holiday spot, and their father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has shared a photograph where the trio is seen sitting together and smiling at the camera.

"Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory," read Bhatt's caption of the image.

Alia and Pooja are currently in Ooty to shoot for Sadak 2, which marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director. The film is a sequel of the 1991 hit "Sadak" and is scheduled to release on July 10 next year.

"Sadak", a romantic thriller, featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt and was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 1991. The film also had a popular musical score.

The late Sadashiv Amrapurkar's award-winning performance as Maharani won him fans, and his character is still considered one of the best screen villains in Bollywood. The film bore shades of the 1976 American movie, "Taxi Driver".