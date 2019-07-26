close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, sisters Pooja and Shaheen create memories in Ooty

Alia and Pooja are currently in Ooty to shoot for Sadak 2, which marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director. Shaheen is also accompanying them.

Alia Bhatt, sisters Pooja and Shaheen create memories in Ooty
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@maheshfilm

Ooty: Sisters Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are currently spending quality time together in this scenic holiday spot, and their father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has shared a photograph where the trio is seen sitting together and smiling at the camera.

"Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory," read Bhatt's caption of the image. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory.

A post shared by Mahesh Bhatt (@maheshfilm) on

Alia and Pooja are currently in Ooty to shoot for Sadak 2, which marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director. The film is a sequel of the 1991 hit "Sadak" and is scheduled to release on July 10 next year.

"Sadak", a romantic thriller, featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt and was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 1991. The film also had a popular musical score. 

The late Sadashiv Amrapurkar's award-winning performance as Maharani won him fans, and his character is still considered one of the best screen villains in Bollywood. The film bore shades of the 1976 American movie, "Taxi Driver".

Tags:
Alia BhattPooja BhattShaheen BhattSadak 2
Next
Story

How Nora Fatehi was cheated by a casting agent

Must Watch

PT7M46S

News 50: Watch top news of the day