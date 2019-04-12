Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan will not star in any film post Kalank? Here's the truth

New Delhi: One of the most loved on-screen couple Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have made a sensational claim about their future projects together post Kalank.

On being questioned if Kalank will be their last film together, Varun told DNA, "It was a joke. We won’t be working together for some time now. That’s the way life has it. Her forthcoming movies (Brahmastra, RRR, Insha Allah) and my next slate of projects (Coolie No 1, Street Dancer, Shashank Khaitan’s next), will take a lot of our individual time. In fact, the one I’m doing with Shashank (Khaitan), titled Rannbhoomi, will actually take a year to make.”

Directed by Abhishek Verman, Kalank unites Bollywood's two most revered couples on screen, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. The Dhak Dhak girl and Sanju baba will share the screen space after twenty years whereas Varun and Alia were last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

'Kalank' trailer was launched a few days ago and has received a warm reception from the viewers. It looks promising and high on drama, emotions. As per reports, the film was originally conceptualized with a different star cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Ajay Devgn. Also, Karan Johar himself was supposed to direct it and his father late Yash Johar was to produce it.

Kalank is all set to hit the screens on April 17, 2019.