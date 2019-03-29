Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan's smouldering Filmfare cover shoot is unmissable!

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are known to be good friends and their camaraderie often wins hearts. The duo made their Bollywood debut together with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year' and have come a long way since then.

Both Alia and Varun took to Instagram on Friday and shared pics from their latest Filmfare cover shoot. The smouldering photo shoot is unmissable and will make your eyes pop out!

Check it out here:

Varun and Alia will next share screen space in 'Kalank'. The film is one of the biggest releases of the year and has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is backing the film and it has been helmed by '2 States' fame Abhishek Varman.

Apart from Alia and Varun, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Kalank's title track will be unveiled tomorrow, that is March 30, and fans couldn't be more excited for the same.

The film is slated to hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019.