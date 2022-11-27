topStoriesenglish
All well between Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday after 'ignorance' incident? Star kids party together at Juhu

Ananay Panday and her reported crush Aryan Khan were on Saturday night captured arriving at Juhu in their stylish best for a party night. Take a look at video featuring the duo. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 10:47 AM IST

NEW DELHI: Are Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan back to being friends? Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan and Bhavna Panday and Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya grabbed spotlight after they were captured by the media arriving for a party last night (November 26). The duo made heads turn with their fashionable outings as they arrived in casuals. 

While Ananya looked gorgeous as ever and was seen in a sporty look in a white tank top and blue denim and a stylish blue cap. Aryan, on the other hand, looked hunk as ever in a black tee and denim and completed his look with a oversized denim shirt. The star kid was seen donning stylish silver sneakers to complete his look. 

A camera shy that he is, Aryan Khan walked straight inside the venue, as soon as he got out of his car. Ananya too did not pose for the cameraperson and looked to be in a hurry as she zoomed inside the venue. Her unusual behaviour left the fans surprised. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As per reports, Ananya and Aryan had arrived at a friend's place in Juhu reportedly to party. 

Ananya, who appeared as a guest on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan 7' had left tongues wagging after she admitted to having a crush at Aryan Khan. This was followed with latter ignoring her while walking past her at the special screening of Madhuri Dixit’s Maja Ma. The incident left many assuming if all is not well between the two. 

Speaking of the work front, Ananya has films like 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and 'Dream Girl 2'. On the other hand, Aryan Khan will reportedly be making his OTT debut as a writer with a web-series in 2023.

