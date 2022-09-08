Allu Arjun fever! Ganpati pandal in Mumbai dedicates its theme to 'Pushpa', Watch

New Delhi: While the audience has been eagerly waiting for Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, the fever and charm of its Pushparaj doesn’t seem to settle down yet. Being a hub of Ganesh Utsav, the state of Maharashtra is celebrating its biggest festival of Ganesh Chaturthi where everyone is welcoming and enjoying the presence of Lord Ganesha in a different way.

Now, due to Allu Arjun’s charm, one of the biggest Ganesh Pandal in Khetwadi has planned a ‘Pushpa’ show and plotted the whole theme with the swag of Pan India superstar Allu Arjun as PushpaRaj for the devotees.

While the fans of actor Allu Arjun are still rejoicing with the announcement of the sequel of ‘Pushpa’, the Ganesh Pandal in Khetwadi, Mumbai was seen using the film’s theme in a very creative way. The organizer has dedicated one pandal to the theme of ‘Pushpa’ among the 12 pandals. Not just this, they also organized a small skit to show the Ganesh Idol to the public in the ‘Pushpa’ way.

Themed over the topic of Dahi Handi, the skit consists of an act that introduces different characters of the film who talk about Dahi Handi in their ways and it ends up with Pushpa Raj entering in his swag from the above and then the curtain opens for the devotees to see the Ganesh Idol. So in this way, they have plotted the theme around making it a ‘Maharastracha Pushpa’.

On the work front, Allu Arjun began preparations for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ as soon as the makers initiated the shooting schedule with a pooja ceremony in presence of the crew members.