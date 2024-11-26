Allu Arjun Wraps Up 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' With An Emotional Farewell, Calls It An Unforgettable Journey

Mumbai: Allu Arjun has wrapped up filming for his much-anticipated film "Pushpa 2: The Rule."

The actor took to social media to share his emotions about the journey and revealed he has completed a five-year journey. On Tuesday, Allu posted a picture from the last day and the final shot of Pushpa 2.

The photo captures the camera trolley with the team visible in the background. Along with the image, he penned a heartfelt caption, “Last day, last shot of Pushpa. Five years' journey of Pushpa completed. What a journey.”

The trailer for “Pushpa 2: The Rule” was launched at a grand event in Patna on November 17. The event took place at the iconic Gandhi Maidan, located on the banks of the Ganges River. Ahead of the release of the trailer, the film’s leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she reflected on her cherished memories from Pushpa: The Rise.

She shared a series of photos featuring her posing with co-star Allu Arjun and the other cast and crew of the film. From casual moments to intense sequences, the photos offered a glimpse into the hard work and dedication that went into bringing the film to life.

Sharing throwback images, Mandanna wrote in the caption, “The trailer for Pushpa 2 drops soon so I was looking back at all my memories from Pushpa 1and I realised I hadn’t shared anything with you guys.. so here goes!

1- Srivalli sending you fulllll love! 2 #throwback to Your Pushpa and Srivalli from Russia 3 The genius and the brains of Pushpa the rise and Pushpa the rule! 4 The only photo I have of the Pushpa gang! 5 A bit from the first look test. 6 My girls in Saami song !! my god! What a rage saami was!”

The actress added, “7- Srivalli hair and makeup and costumes can be their own fashion line! 8- seeing if Srivalli should have different eyes or no.. and we ended up not using the black lens and going with my natural eye colour 9 so happy with what we’d created! 10 Going to Tirupati and doing research for the character.. Srivalli began here , Srivalli actually began in Tirupati! Here’s to making much more happier ones with Pushpa 2.”

Directed by Sukumar, the upcoming actioner also stars Fahadh Faasil. The film is slated to hit theatres on December 5.