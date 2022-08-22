Ameesha Patel shares throwback PIC with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan

New Delhi: Actor Ameesha Patel dropped a throwback picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the `Humraaz` actor fulfilled her fan`s wish and posted a throwback picture.

Sharing the post, she wrote, Throwback WEEKEND picture as promised every weekend!!!@iamsrk n me at a prestigious event as chief guests ... accompanied by the stunner @gaurikhan @iamsrk is one of the most charming n witty men u can come across .. n @gaurikhan is extremely gracious n warm."

The picture features Shah Rukh Khan posing with Ameesha while his wife interior designer Gauri Khan standing beside him. The `Devdas` actor was seen dressed in a black shirt and trousers. Ameesha, on the other hand, could be seen wearing a beautiful black suit and to complete the look she kept her tresses openGauri wore a printed top that she paired with denim.

Fans garnered the `Gadar: Ek Prem Katha` actor post with heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the `Race 2` actor will be next seen in the action film `Gadar 2` alongside Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film is the sequel to `Gadar` which was released in the year 2001.

On the other hand, talking about King Khan`s work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand`s next thriller film `Pathaan` alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Along with this, he also has south director Atlee`s `Jawaan` alongside actor Nayanthara, which is slated to release on June 2, 2023, and Rajkumar Hirani`s `Dunki` opposite Taapsee Pannu.