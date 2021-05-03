हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Amid COVID crisis, Kareena Kapoor Khan shares child rescue helpline number

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is concerned about children who are losing either one or both of their parents to the deadly novel coronavirus.

Amid COVID crisis, Kareena Kapoor Khan shares child rescue helpline number
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is concerned about children who are losing either one or both of their parents to the deadly novel coronavirus.

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress took to her Instagram account on Monday (May 3) to share a child rescue helpline number for such kids. 

“My heart goes out to kids left alone due to the pandemic—either they have lost one or both parents to the virus or the parents are in hospital. Please reach out and call the National Child Helpline (1098) to inform regarding children who are alone because of Covid-19. We cannot even begin to fathom the trauma. #AAHChildRescue #SafetyFirst #ReachOut #CovidInfo,” wrote the mother of two.

Kareena has constantly been using her social media account to raise awareness against COVID-19 virus.

The actress earlier shared a post urging people to follow protocols and take the current crisis seriously. “It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation the country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules; spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically. Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you.”

Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor has also tested COVID positive and is admitted at  Kokilaben Hospital. The actor however is doing well and is stable.

India has recorded 3,68,147 new COVID-19 cases and the cumulative cases in the country is recorded at 1,99,25,604 on Sunday.

