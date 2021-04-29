हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Kapoor hospitalised after testing COVID-19 positive

Randhir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalised, authorities at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital confirmed on Thursday.

Randhir Kapoor hospitalised after testing COVID-19 positive
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor-filmmaker Randhir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalised, authorities at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital confirmed on Thursday.

"Veteran actor Shri Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai for COVID-19 treatment last night. His condition remains stable," Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, said in a statement.

The 74-year-old, who is the father of actresses Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, and is married to actress Babita, has lately been in the news after Bombay High Court asked him and his sister Rima Jain to submit the divorce decree of their brother, late Rajiv Kapoor, in a property-related case.

On Wednesday, Randhir informed that he was trying to trace the divorce papers to produce in court, and has deputed a tracer for the job.

 

