Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's unseen royal wedding photo goes viral, actress wore mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore's bridal lehenga!

Kareena Kapoor wore mother-in-law and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore's traditional bridal lehenga for her Nikah ceremony.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan&#039;s unseen royal wedding photo goes viral, actress wore mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore&#039;s bridal lehenga!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: B-Town begum Kareena Kapoor Khan and chhote nawab Saif Ali Khan had a dreamy love story and a fairytale wedding. The duo dated for several years before tying the knot on October 16, 2012. Today many years later, Bebo's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan Pataudi took to her Instagram and shared an unseen picture of the couple from their royal wedding. 

Kareena Kapoor wore mother-in-law and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore's traditional bridal lehenga for her Nikah ceremony. The heirloom sharara was worn by Sharmila on her wedding day and Kareena modified it a bit to add her own style to it, keeping the essence very much alive. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

The wedding sharara-lehenga set, rust-orange in colour had a mint-green border. The heavy bejewelled look, zardozi and gota thread work made it an outstanding piece of art. Ace designer Ritu Kumar revived the traditional outfit for Kareena's wedding. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Kareena and Saif became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021. 

The duo has not yet revealed the name of their newest bundle of joy.

 

