Amid wedding rumours, Salman Khan teases Sidharth Malhotra with Kiara Advani's name on 'Bigg Boss 16', video goes viral

NEW DELHI: Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is awaiting the release of his fantasy comedy film 'Thank God', made a dashing appearance on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' during 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. Sidharth was joined by his co-star Rakul Preet Singh on the show and together they promoted their upcoming film. In the episode, Salman Khan was seen teasing Sidharth about his marriage rumours with Kiara Advani.

Internet is buzzing with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding speculations and Salman Khan decided to tease 'Student Of The Year' actor for the same.

Upon the 'Shershaah' actor's entry at first Salman congratulated him for completing 10 years in the industry and then quickly congratulated him for his wedding. Salman said, "Congratulations Sidharth, shaadi mubarak ho. Kiara decision aapne liya hai... pyaara decision. Aur kiski Advani mein, hey bhagwan, advice pe liya hai aapne yeh?" A clip of the same is being widely shared on the internet.

A blushing Sid tried to tease Salman back by saying, "Aap aur shaadi ki suggestion derahe ho?" However, Salman left Sid in splits with his response. "Sunlo Jaanam Teenu, nahi karna chah raha hai," he said. “Mai Jaanam aur Teenu ko bachpane se jaanta hu," he added, leaving everyone laughing.

Buzz is high that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are planning to get hitched in April 2023. In an exclusive chat with IndiaToday.in, Sidharth revealed if the marriage rumours with Kiara bothered him. To this, he said, "No, it doesn't bother me. After 10 years, I don't think there is anything to be bothered about.If I was getting married, I think it would be very difficult to keep it a secret today. We have realized that somewhere or another will come out."

During one of the episodes of 'Koffee with Karan 7', Kiara confessed that Sidharth is 'more than a close friend' to her. She also revealed that it was not on the sets of their film 'Shershaah' that they met for the first time. She informed that they had met much before they started doing the film together, after the wrap-up party of her Netflix project 'Lust Stories'. And there`s more to it - Karan Johar was also there!

Karan then narrated their first meeting and said, "We crashed a friend`s house and the cast of Lust Stories as we had and Sid also came to the party and that`s where you (Kiara) and Sid met for the first time."

Well, it is to be noted that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have not yet made their relationship official.