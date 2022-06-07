NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received an anonymous letter that had a death threat for the actor-screenwriter duo. Acting on the information, the Mumbai Police immdiately beefed up actor' security, and also enhance the security around actor's residence Galaxy apartments in suburban Bandra. A case under section 506-II (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Bandra police station.

The police also recorded Salim Khan's statement in this regard on Monday (June 6). "Police recorded the statement of Salim Khan and his two bodyguards but could not record Salman's statement as he was not available," an official told PTI.

According to a police source, the letter said, "Salim Khan, Salman Khan Bahot Jald Aapka Mooselwala Hoga G.B L.B? (Salim Khan, Salman Khan very soon you will meet the fate of Moosewala.) There was speculation that 'G. B.' and 'L. B.' may refer to gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, though police did not make any statement on this aspect.

Watch Salman Khan entering his Galaxy apartments on Monday



Salman Khan to leave for Hyderabad for film shoot amidst death threat

Now, an ETimes report stated that amidst the death threat, Salman is flying to Hyderabad for the next schedule of his home production 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' today. "Salman and the entire team will be flying to Hyderabad today for a 25-day schedule of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Thereafter, Salman will return and join the Tiger 3 schedule in Mumbai," the website stated.

On Monday afternoon, five officials of the Mumbai crime branch along with local police personnel team visited the actor's Galaxy residence for inspection in regard to the anonymous letter, received by Salim Khan. "They spent about an hour at the actor's home", an official said. However, an official statement in this regard is yet to the issued.

"Investigators collected footage of more than 200 CCTV cameras in the area to identify the person who dropped the letter on a bench at Bandra Bandstand where Salim Khan, a noted screenplay writer, was sitting after a morning walk on Sunday, the official added.

Salman, who had travelled to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards 2022, returned to Mumbai on Sunday itself. His brothers Sohail and Arbaaz were seen visiting him at his house in Galaxy Apartments on Monday evening.

Talking of the work front, the actor has films like 'Tiger 3', 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', 'Kick 2', in the pipeline.

