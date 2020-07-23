हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan recovering from coronavirus, likely to be discharged soon

 Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were hospitalised on July 11 due to coronavirus.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan recovering from coronavirus, likely to be discharged soon
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, who were hospitalised on July 11 due to coronavirus, are likely to be discharged soon. The father-son duo is recovering from the infection, sources said on Thursday. Prayers and good wishes of their million fans seem to be showing results now. 

Big B and Abhishek opened up about their coronavirus diagnosis via social media. 

"This evening I tested positive for COVID 19 .. have been shifted to Hospital .. authorities informed .. family and staff tested results awaited .. all those that came in close proximity to me in the last 10 days please get yourself tested," the 77-year-old megastar wrote on social media. 

Minutes after Big B's post, Abhishek, too, said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Abhishek's actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They are admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital along with Big B and Abhishek.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya's final reports found them to be positive. They were earlier home quarantined. However, last week, they were shifted to the hospital.

The Bachchans' Jalsa residence has been sealed completely by the BMC.

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanAbhishek BachchanAishwarya Rai BachchanAaradhya BachchanCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput death: New summon sent to Kangana Ranaut by Mumbai Police, sister Rangoli Chandel reacts
  • 12,38,635Confirmed
  • 29,861Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M25S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day