New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently diagnosed with COVID and has since recovered, has already gone back to work. The actor shared that he is back on the sets of his hit quiz reality TV show `Kaun Banega Crorepati`.

The actor, who is very active on social media, shared this information with his fans through his blog, which he regularly writes. He wrote, "Delayed because (I) wanted to rest the first day of work .. but am back on set for KBC and later shall expand .. expand .. as the Tumblr says when you wish to see the entire page .. hahaA .. love and love".

Here are some pictures which the star shared in his blog from the sets of KBC:

The show, which has now become synonymous with the megastar's name, has been running on the small screen for more than two decades now and he has hosted all the seasons barring one. When in the third season, another Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, hosted the show, but it wasn't able to create the same magic.

On the work front, the actor, who was last seen in the critically acclaimed movie 'Jhund', has number of films in line up and it includes names such as 'Brahmastra', which stars actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and is touted to be one of the biggest releases of the year. It is being helmed by 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' famed director Ayan Mukerji.

Apart from this the actor will also be seen in movies such as `Uunchaai`, `Good Bye` and `Project K` which stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

(With IANS inputs).