Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback picture with baby Kareena Kapoor-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Friday shared an adorable throwback picture of baby Kareena Kapoor from the sets of Pukar, which also starred her father Randhir Kapoor.

Sharing the picture, Amitabh wrote, "Guess who .. That be Kareena Kapoor on the sets of PUKAR shooting in Goa .. had come with Dad Randhir .. hurt her foot .. and yours truly putting medication and taping it !!”

Kareena, who had accompanied her father to the set, appears cranky because she had hurt her leg and Amitabh had provided the first-aid.

On the work front, Big B will be next seen in Chehre Apart from 'Chehre', Bachchan senior will be seen in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra'. The film was earlier going to hit the silver screens in December 2019 but will now release next year. It has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is one the most-anticipated films of 2020.