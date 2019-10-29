Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for Diwali and Bhai Dooj wishes

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has thanked fans for their wishes on the festive occasions of Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

The megastar took to his blog to express gratitude to fans and wrote: "On the auspicious day of ‘bhai dooj'.. during the festival of Diwali .. another affection between brother and sister .. of protection love and prayer .. my deepest wishes and love .. to all brothers and sisters."

T 3531 - On this auspicious day and week of Deepawali .. love and affection from our abode JALSA .. and prayers for fulfilment , peace and prosperity .. सुख शांति समृद्धि , सदा pic.twitter.com/YdWaLdWM8h — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 28, 2019

T 3532 - On the auspicious festive week our love and prayers to all ..

इस शुभ अवसर पे हमारी शुभकामनाएँ pic.twitter.com/DcH2RaowNe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 29, 2019

He also revealed that he was at work despite all the festivity around. Fans were relieved knowing this, considering he was hospitalised a while back.

"At work in the midst of the love and greetings each hour on this festive season .. and so blessed to have the Ef with me in their concern and affection. I may not be able to return all your love and greetings, but be assured that you have all been read and with gratitude, send my wishes too...More later ..My love and affection and my greetings."

On the work front, Big B, who hosts "Kaun Banega Crorepati", will next be seen in the movies "Bhramastra", "Chehere", "Gulabo Sitabo" and "Jhund".