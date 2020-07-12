हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan worked from home amid lockdown, shot for a few projects too

Amitabh Bachchan has some big projects in his kitty. These include 'Brahmastra', 'Jhund' and 'Chehre'. 

Amitabh Bachchan worked from home amid lockdown, shot for a few projects too

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan is one of the greatest actors the Hindi film industry has ever seen. He was 27 when he made his Bollywood debut in 1969 with 'Saat Hindustani' and five decades later too, the superstar continues to rule in the industry. He is a well-known personality across the world. Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo', which released in June on Amazon Prime and he has several projects lined-up.

On Saturday night, the 77-year-old actor revealed that he has been tested positive for coronavirus and soon, the entire nation started praying for his speedy recovery. His actor son Abhishek Bachchan, too, has contracted the virus. Both of them are admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. Big B and Abhishek have mild symptoms. They posted about their illness on their respective Twitter accounts. 

People around the globe are sending their best wishes to the father-son duo. Their other family members - Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan - have tested negative for COVID-19.

Amitabh Bachchan is an actor par excellence and we know it. He is an institution in himself. As of now, he has some big projects in his kitty. These include 'Brahmastra', 'Jhund' and 'Chehre'. Approximately, Rs 250 crore is riding on his shoulders. 

Meanwhile, the superstar is quite active on TV too. His extremely successful show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' has entered its 12th season. He shot a few porting of 'KBC 12' from home amid the nationwide lockdown. A short film highlight the importance of social distancing was also shot by him at home.

