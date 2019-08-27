close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson reveals she's having a boy

Actress Amy Jackson shared that she is expecting a son at her gender reveal party.

Amy Jackson reveals she&#039;s having a boy

London: Actress Amy Jackson shared that she is expecting a son at her gender reveal party.

The actress took to Twitter on Monday to share a video from the gender reveal party. In the clip, an ecstatic Amy shouts: "It's a boy." 

The 27-year-old had earlier shared on Instagram that she is in her 35th week of pregnancy. She is expecting her first child with fiance and businessman George Panayiotou.

She made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie "Madrasapattinam" and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. 

Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer "2.0" in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her notable Bollywood films include "Ekk Deewana Tha", "Singh Is Bliing" and "Freaky Ali". 

Tags:
Amy JacksonMadrasapattinamEkk Deewana Tha
Next
Story

Kim Kardashian was obsessed with fame, money

Must Watch

PT15M36S

Meeting underway on implementation of J&K (Reorganization) Act in the Home Ministry