Amy Jackson reveals she's having a boy

London: Actress Amy Jackson shared that she is expecting a son at her gender reveal party.

The actress took to Twitter on Monday to share a video from the gender reveal party. In the clip, an ecstatic Amy shouts: "It's a boy."

The 27-year-old had earlier shared on Instagram that she is in her 35th week of pregnancy. She is expecting her first child with fiance and businessman George Panayiotou.

She made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie "Madrasapattinam" and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.

Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer "2.0" in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her notable Bollywood films include "Ekk Deewana Tha", "Singh Is Bliing" and "Freaky Ali".